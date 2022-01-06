The Batman Image Reveals New Look at Robert Pattinson Up Close as the Caped Crusader

Rolling Stone magazine has shared a new look at Robert Pattinson as Batman, from Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman. In the shot, which you can see embedded from Instagram, you can see fine details of the suit up close and from the waist up, giving the clearest shot yet of the costume as it will appear in the movie. The fact that this shot looks like a promotional shot, without the harsh lighting that has defined the look of the trailers, also helps sell the fact that this is the most detailed look yet at the suit, which continues to feel like it walked right out of the Arkham games in most photos.

Pattinson’s Batman is a more grounded, DIY Dark Knight than we have seen in recent incarnations, which is reflected by all the pieces of the costume and visible seams on the headpiece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

In The Batman, two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.