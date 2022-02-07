The Batman Fan First Premieres in IMAX: How to Get Tickets

DC is giving fans early access to The Batman by hosting IMAX Fan First Premieres on March 1. Presented in the premium format, the ticketed event brings the Matt Reeves reboot to more than 100 cities for a special preview ahead of The Batman‘s wide release on March 4. “Be some of the first fans in the world to experience The Batman on the biggest screens possible,” touts IMAX of the exclusive event set for 7:00 PM on March 1. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PT through the official movie website for The Batman.

A list of cities with IMAX theaters hosting The Batman Fan First Premieres is available to view now on the website. Every ticket purchase includes a free comic book (one per ticket, while supplies last) of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween #1, featuring an exclusive variant cover inspired by The Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. Pictures previously confirmed tickets for the March 4 opening of The Batman go on sale on Thursday, February 10.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as a vengeful Bruce Wayne in the second year of being the Dark Knight of Gotham City. Also starring are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. See the official synopsis below.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman is playing exclusively in movie theaters on March 4.