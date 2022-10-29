The Batman-Inspired Fragrances Will Let You Smell Like The Dark Knight Without Needing to Beat Up Criminals

Throughout the years, there have been many iterations of Batman and plenty of fun merch for fans. The latest movie to follow the Dark Knight was Matt Reeves' The Batman, which featured Robert Pattinson stepping into the role of the titular hero. You've heard of dressing up like Batman, but now you can also smell like him. House of Sillage (via Gizmodo) has released a line of fragrances inspired by the movie.

The Batman: Vengeance "was created to capture the crisp Oud olfactory sensorial experience of the Batman's vendetta for Gotham's justice." If that's not wild enough, the bottle sells for a hefty $295. The scent includes top notes of bergamot, cardamom, and tonka bean, heart notes of Egyptian jasmin absolute, cashmeran, and Haitian vetiver, and base notes of amber, patchouli, and oakmoss. There's also The Batman Hero Fragrance with top notes of candied apple, pear leaves, and magnolia, heart notes of smoky rose, violet, leather accord, and base notes of sandalwood, musk, patchouli, moss, and warm vanilla. For $395, you too can smell like Battinson. It's certainly an interesting collection that also includes a lipstick case set and a candle. You can learn more here.

When Is The Batman 2 Being Released?

Matt Reeves has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. and is currently working on several spin-offs including The Penguin and an Arkham Asylum series for HBO Max. He's also begun work on a sequel to The Batman, but it's going to be a while before the movie hits theatres. During Variety's recent report that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be leading DC Studios, they also shared that The Batman 2 might not come out until 2025 or later. "Also on deck are a sequel to The Batman, but writer and director Matt Reeves has yet to deliver a finished script," the trade wrote. "So that movie will not hit theaters until 2025 at the earliest." Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

Would you drop the dough to smell like Batman? Tell us in the comments!