Kevin Smith Reviews The Batman: “I Liked This, But I Bet I’ll Love the Next One”

Judging by the Rotten Tomatoes scores and CinemaScores, both critics and audiences seemed to enjoy The Batman. In fact, the box office for the flick could even tell you that. In the latest episode of FatMan Beyond, it seems as if Kevin Smith’s views on the flick were a little more lukewarm. While he didn’t necessarily love it, the filmmaker said he has incredibly high hopes for the inevitable sequel from Matt Reeves.

“I liked it. It’s better than any Batman movie I could have made. Here’s what I’ll say. I think of this as Batman Begins. I’m not saying it’s the exact same movie but I had the same take on it. When I saw Batman Begins I thought it was clever and well done but I wasn’t like ‘Oh God, this is my religion,’ until it became The Dark Knight,” Smith said on the podcast.

He added, “I look forward to what he [director Matt Reeves] does next. His next Batman movie will absolutely, fucking steal my head and heart if it follows Batman Begins to The Dark Knight and I think it’s absolutely possible. I liked this, but I betcha I’ll love the next one.”

Despite talk of a sequel, Warner Brothers has yet to officially greenlight the movie. To date, the studio has only ordered Colin Farrell’s The Penguin to series, the first official spin-off of the project. Another Arkham-based series is also in development at HBO Max. That said, Reeves has confirmed he’s had discussions with the studio on where a sequel could go.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves shared with The Independent at the film’s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is now showing exclusively in theaters.