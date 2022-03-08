The Batman Delivers Huge Monday at Box Office

The weekend may be over but The Batman is showing no signs of slowing down. Warner Bros. and DC’s new take on the Dark Knight has been dominating the box office since debuting in theaters this past Friday, bringing home $258 million around the globe in its first three days, the second-highest opening weekend since the start of the pandemic (second only to Spider-Man: No Way Home). On Monday, The Batman continued its theatrical dominance.

Monday saw The Batman rake in another $11.1 million here in North America, adding to its already massive total. That’s enough for the third-biggest Monday performer since the start of the pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home hauled in $37.1 million, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earned $19.2 (on Labor Day).

It’s safe to say that The Batman will continue reigning supreme at the box office for quite a while, not only proving the character’s power in theaters, but also assuring exhibitors that the exclusive theatrical model is still sustainable. In addition to the superhero fare, films like Scream, Jackass Forever, Dog, and Uncharted have also delivered some quality outings at the box office this year.

It’s worth mentioning that The Batman is also the first Warner Bros. movie in quite a while to get an exclusive theatrical opening. In the wake of the pandemic, WB made the decision to release each of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. Films like The Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix Resurrections were all released day-and-date on the streaming service, lessening their theatrical impact. Warner Bros. made it clear that there was no intention to keep that train going beyond 2021 and The Batman is showing exactly why.

The Batman is the first of four total theatrical releases for DC films in 2022. Reeves and Pattinson are leading the charge this year, being followed by Black Adam, The Flash, and James Wan’s highly anticipated Aquaman sequel. DC started off the year strong with the debut of James Gunn’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max, continuing the story that was started in The Suicide Squad back in 2021.

