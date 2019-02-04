‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves’ DC Comics Movie Release Date Revealed

The future of Warner Bros. superhero films is starting to come into focus, and now we know when exactly the Caped Crusader will return to the big screen.

Matt Reeves’ Batman movie has finally been dated for June 25, 2021, according to a new report from Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report confirms that current Batman actor Ben Affleck will not be reprising the role for the solo project, and that a younger actor will take the reins.

Affleck himself weighed in on social media, praising Reeves’ new direction for the franchise.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. //t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Reeves offered some new details for the upcoming return of Batman, teasing that the film might have a different title from what’s currently being called “The Batman.” The writer and director of the project promised it will be a unique offering, much like Warner’s current crop of DC-based films.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves told the Hollywood Reporter. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

It will also stand alone from the other superhero films in the franchise, taking Warner Bros. DC universe back to being self-contained franchises rather than trying to copy the formula of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman will finally hit theaters on June 25, 2021.