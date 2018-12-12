Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Script Rewrite Will Be Done By the Year’s End

Many fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates regarding Matt Reeves‘ upcoming superhero movie The Batman, as well as the final word of Ben Affleck’s role (or lack thereof) in the project.

It turns out that progress has been slow and steady for the DC Comics project, and that Reeves could begin shooting in 2019 if all goes well. According to The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, Reeves is set to finish script re-writes by the end of the year.

Rumors have been swirling around the project’s status as Warner Bros. shifted their focus from their prominent Justice League heroes, choosing instead to focus on The Joker and Birds of Prey movies for future releases. But while there might not be a Superman project in the mix, work on The Batman continues to happen.

Reeves said at a Television Critics Association event earlier this summer that he wanted to begin shooting sometime in the middle of 2019 while also teasing his plans for the character.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves said. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

During a discussion with IndieWire for the event, Reeves spoke about how his story will be influenced by the classic tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

“I think that it’s interesting, because one of the things that I’ve found interesting, just as we’re working on the story, is looking back at Jekyll and Hyde, and the idea of your shadow-self, and the idea of, we are all multiple things. It’s different aspects of who we are, and I think there are times when maybe the surface of Bruce is not really who he is, but that’s his disguise. There are times when Batman’s the disguise, but there are times when his true essence comes out, because by being veiled, a kind of instinctual side comes out that’s very pure.”

Hopefully we learn more about The Batman, Affleck’s involvement with the project, and when fans can expect to see it in theaters very soon.