‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves and Warner Bros Want a “Familiar Face”

Fans are curious about the future of The Batman, knowing that Ben Affleck is not returning. Writer and director Matt Reeves is currently looking for a new actor to play the Caped Crusader, and the heat is on with the film just receiving a release date.

New details from Variety reporter Justin Kroll indicate that Reeves and the studio execs at Warner Bros. are being very picky in their selection for the next Batman actor, and that production could begin sooner than we thought.

THE BATMAN: this sounds like it could move faster then people would expect with the date set. Hearing studio wants a familiar face and Reeves has his certain age in mind and that age is very specific like I said two names within 7 years of each other; “Too young, too Old’ — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 1, 2019

While the criteria for the next actor might be very specific, there’s no shortage of movie stars who would like a crack at the legendary role of Batman. While fans have been clamoring for actors like Armie Hammer or Jon Hamm to don the cape and cowl, we wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros. and Reeves make a shocking selection.

Fans were stunned yesterday when it was revealed Affleck would not return to play the character, though the actor did lend his support to Reeves’ new take.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves‘ vision come to life,” Affleck wrote on Twitter, putting his stamp of approval on the character’s future.

Reeves himself has finally offered hints on his plans for the upcoming project to the Hollywood Reporter, teasing that it will be unlike the other films currently in the works for Warner Bros.’ superhero universe.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” said Reeves. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

