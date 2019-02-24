Conflicting Batman Rumors Surface Over If Armie Hammer Has Been Cast

There’s certainly been no shortage of speculation about who will star in The Batman, and a new rumor appears to be fanning the flames even more.

Revenge of the Fans recently reported that Warner Bros. and DC have entered “advanced talks” with Armie Hammer for him to play the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. While it isn’t stated if and when Hammer would theoretically be officially cast in the role, the report stated that they’re “ironing out the details” of his deal.

Since that article was posted on Monday afternoon, several outlets and reporters have debunked that reporting, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit indicating that there haven’t even been any actor meetings for the film yet.

Armie Hammer. Batman. Not true. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

I’m not in the business of debunking bunk but considering everyone got in a tizzy over this…there is no truth to the below. Being told there haven’t even been any actor meetings for THE BATMAN. (But that doesn’t mean Reeves and WB don’t have ideas of who they would like) //t.co/8CB8aHARID — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 19, 2019

Hammer is known for his roles in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Social Network, and Call Me By Your Name. For a stretch of time, fans speculated that he was linked to the role of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in Justice League, but that ultimately ended up being trolling on the actor’s part.

There is a weird sort of irony to Hammer even being rumored to be a front-runner for The Batman, as he was previously cast as a version of the character in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal. While the film made it to the pre-production stage, the project was eventually scrapped, something that Hammer ended up having good feelings about.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘How great that could have been!’” Hammer argued back in 2017. “As a 31-year-old who’s been through a lot since I was 19, I wouldn’t want to watch a 19-year-old Batman. I’d be like, ‘Who’s this spoiled rich kid who wants to play dress-up?’”

“I used to be upset we didn’t get to do it, but everything happens exactly as it’s supposed to,” Hammer said. “I still have a lot of learning to do about this, and it’s a constant pursuit for me. If I had been that successful right out of the gate, I would have thought I already understood it all. I know that I wouldn’t have turned in a great performance, or even a good performance — it would have just been whatever. So I’m glad.”

Regardless of whoever actually stars in The Batman, the film is expected to be a pretty unique take on the Caped Crusader.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” writer/director Matt Reeves said in a recent interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

