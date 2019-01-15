‘The Batman’ Rumored to Feature the Penguin as One of the Main Villains

Rumors about The Batman are beginning to trickle in, and one could hint at what foe the Dark Knight might be crossing paths with.

According to a new report from We Got This Covered, Oswald Cobblepott/The Penguin is poised to be “one of the main antagonists” in The Batman. While it doesn’t hint at what kind of role The Penguin would play in the proceedings, the report suggests that The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves “specifically requested” that The Penguin not debut in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

This lines up with previous rumors surrounding the character, with a report in May of last year suggesting that he would appear. Quite a few different actors have been tossed out for the role in one way or another, including Josh Gad, Nick Frost, Jonah Hill, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman is poised to be the next big-screen outing for the caped crusader, one that is shrouded in quite a lot of mystery at this point.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said during a panel appearance last year. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

And while the film is believed to be courting a younger actor to play Bruce Wayne, Reeves did not seem to rule out the involvement of Ben Affleck, who is playing the character in the main DC Extended Universe.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

