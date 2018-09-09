Oscar Isaac Reportedly Interested in Mystery Role in ‘The Batman’

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for DC’s The Batman, and it looks like one A-Lister just might be a part of that.

According to a new report from The Geeks WorldWide, Oscar Isaac has met with Warner Bros. for “an undisclosed role” in The Batman. While an offer reportedly hasn’t been made, there’s talk that Isaac is “very interested” in being involved in the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news will surely make DC fans giddy, as Isaac brings with him a pretty profound filmography. While he is best known for portraying Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, his credits also include plenty of critically-acclaimed movies, including Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Annihilation. And with Star Wars: Episode IX currently in the middle of production, it would make sense that Isaac would be able to be available when The Batman starts production sometime next year.

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess as to what DC Comics role Isaac could possibly be playing, especially considering what we already know about The Batman. The film is expected to be a very noir-inspired take on the Dark Knight, with a (possibly) younger version of the character solving a crime in Gotham City.

More recent reports have suggested that Oswald Cobblepott/The Penguin could be the most prominent villain within the movie, with various other villains in a rogues gallery. That certainly would open Isaac up to plenty of potential roles, ranging from Harvey Dent/Two-Face to Hugo Strange.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” writer-director Matt Reeves said in a recent interview. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Would you want to see Oscar Isaac play a role in The Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.