The Batman: Peter Sarsgaard’s Role Officially Revealed

Production on The Batman is officially underway and with the announcement comes a cast list that reveals Peter Sarsgaard ‘s role in the film. Sarsgaard has been rumored for a role in the film, but the official cast list confirms that he’s involved as Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson. The character has no known origin in the DC Comics Universe. Sarsgaard is known for his previous roles in films including The Magnificent Seven and Black Mass. He also previously played the DC Comics villain Hector Hammond in the 2011 film Green Lantern opposite Ryan Reynolds as the hero Hal Jordan.

In The Batman, Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) steps into the role of Bruce Wayne during his early days as Batman. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who directed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Reeves has described the film as leaning into Batman’s nature as a detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that.”

Are you excited for The Batman? What do you think of Sarsgaard’s role in the film? Let us know in the comments section. The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

