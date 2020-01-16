The Batman Actor Peter Sarsgaard Teases Tone of Matt Reeves’ Reboot

Out of all of the movies currently on DC’s roster, fans are especially curious to see how The Batman comes together. The highly-anticipated film is expected to bring a new take on the caped crusader, with an all-star cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Colin Farrell. Peter Sarsgaard, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the film, recently spoke about the film during the Television Critics Association’s press tour. As he teased, the film has an energy that already sets itself apart from previous Batman movies.

“Matt directing this Batman [is exciting],” Sarsgaard explained. “The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it.”

The Batman will star Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon. The film will be directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, who has a unique approach for how he wants to portray Gotham City.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” Reeves previously revealed. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

