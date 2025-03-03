PlayStation Gives New Update on PSN Outage, Free Gift Now Available

PlayStation has given a new update on the PSN outage and it looks like compensation for the outage has been going out to PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5. The update specifically comes the way of PlayStation Support, and has been shared over on Reddit. According to the update, PlayStation will provide another update once the PlayStation Plus extensions have been given to all those impacted by the historic outage.

For those that missed it, last month PSN went down for 24 hours, the second longest outage in PSN history and the longest outage in a decade. The outage was a global outage and during this time many PS4 and PS5 consoles were stripped of substantial functionality and some were even completely obsolete depending on the user’s settings and the games they own.

After 24 hours though Sony fixed the issues and steadied the ship. And not long after this, it announced it would be giving PlayStation Plus subscribers a free extension of five days as an apology. When these extensions would be issued, Sony did not say at the time and it still hasn’t communicated as much. However, multiple users on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page have begun to report they have received their compensation. However, others are reporting the opposite, suggesting the roll out is going to be a process rather than a mass dump.

Alongside this, there is a new comment from PlayStation Support that promises an additional update on the matter. What this update will be, remains to be seen, but perhaps it will be insight into what went wrong.

“Greetings from Sony,” reads the email from PlayStation Support, which was provided to a PlayStation Plus subscriber. “This is in reference to your e-mail dated on 02-03-2025. We appreciate your patience as we work to provide five extra days of PlayStation Plus to the members affected by the recent PlayStation Network outage.

The comment continues: “Former PlayStation Plus members (whose membership expired since the outage) will receive five days of free access, matching their last membership tier. These updates will be automatically applied to the user’s account with no action needed on their part. We’ll provide another update once the extensions and free access have been granted.”

It is unclear how much PlayStation users should look into this final line. Whatever the case, what is clear is that compensation has started to go live for many PS4 and PS5 users. Those without a PS Plus subscription will not be getting any of this compensation though.

