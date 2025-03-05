Daredevil: Born Again Premiere Has an MCU Cameo You Might Have Missed

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again premiere.] Breaking news: New York City has a new mayor. The first episode of Marvel’s Daredevil revival ended with former Kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) being elected Mayor of New York City, a development set up in last year’s Echo finale and which comes one year after Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) days as the bedeviled vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen ended in tragedy. Fisk emerged as a dark horse candidate in the mayoral race, campaigning with the slogan “Fisk Can Fix It” and an anti-vigilante platform taking aim at the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and costumed crime-fighters like White Tiger (Kamar De Los Reyes) and Spider-Man.

The news is reported by someone who knows a thing or two about superheroes: real-life Spectrum News NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan, who makes a cameo to report that the election is breaking in Fisk’s favor before he’s officially elected the 112th Mayor of New York City with 53% of the vote.

Kiernan has appeared as himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than a dozen times since The Avengers in 2012 and Iron Man 3 in 2013. He first appeared on Daredevil in the season 1 episode “Condemned,” reporting on Matt’s “Masked Man,” and reported on the Punisher’s arrest in the Daredevil season 2 episode “Penny and Dime.”

He’s also popped up in 2016’s Doctor Strange and episodes of 2017’s The Defenders and The Punisher. You might recall Kiernan is the anchor who reported on the video originally published by TheDailyBugle.net pundit J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spider-Man’s secret identity live on television in the mid-credits scene of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Most recently, Kiernan made cameos in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and episodes of Hawkeye and Echo, both of which featured D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

In just its first two episodes, Daredevil: Born Again has marked the return of familiar faces like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), all returning from Daredevil, and a cast of MCU newcomers. Clark Johnson (The Wire) plays Matt’s retired police confidant Cherry; Margarita Levieva (The Acolyte) is Matt’s new girlfriend, Dr. Heather Glenn; and Nikki M. James (Severance) is Kirsten McDuffie, Matt’s partner at his new firm, Murdock & McDuffie.

Mayor Fisk’s corner includes Arty Froushan (House of the Dragon) as Fisk’s fixer, Buck Cashman; Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) as loyal staffer Daniel Blake; and Zabryna Guevara (Gotham) as political adviser Sheila Rivera. In addition, late actor Kamar De Los Reyes (One Life to Live) makes his debut as Hector Ayala/White Tiger.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.