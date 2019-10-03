Robert Pattinson Does Not Understand How He Got Cast as Batman

Earlier this year, comic book fans were met with a pretty pleasant surprise when news broke that Robert Pattinson would be playing the title role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Many had regarded the former Twilight star to be an unexpected but intriguing choice to play the Caped Crusader, a sentiment that the actor himself apparently shares. In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Pattinson spoke about the upcoming role, and revealed that he did not actually think he would land the part.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson explained. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole process of Pattinson getting the part was pretty tumultuous, after months of fans debating and speculating about who could get the part. Shortly before Pattinson landed the gig, rumors had begun to circulate that he and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult were both in the running, which made him believe that he was losing out on the part.

“When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious,” Pattinson revealed last month. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

And while we’ll still have to wait a while to see Pattinson portray the Dark Knight, the actor reportedly had a pretty positive experience with wearing the Batsuit for a screen-test.

“I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,’” Pattinson explained. “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Are you excited as Robert Pattinson is about him starring in The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.