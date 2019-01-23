‘The Batman’ Movie Is Reportedly Still Untitled

Fans have been left in the dark regarding the upcoming solo Batman film, knowing little about when it will start shooting or who will star in it. A possible new report about the production might even confirm that the studio isn’t sure what they will even call it.

A Twitter user shared an image which appears to be tied to the film’s production, yet the movie is being referred to as “Untitled Batman Project.” The unverified report could confirm a number of theories regarding the Caped Crusader, with one possible explanation being that the Matt Reeves-directed film doesn’t have an official name.

The project has long been referred to as “The Batman,” a simple moniker that doesn’t imply anything more than adventures featuring the superhero. Fans have yet to get confirmation that a script has been completed, so it’s possible that Reeves had a more exciting title in mind for his vision.

What potentially poses a problem with the idea that this production release is related to the Reeves film is that a recent report claimed that the film would be shooting closer to the end of the year, with the studio still unsure who would play the character. It’s also possible that this release does refer to The Batman and the project does have an official title, but the release refuses to publish that title in the case that the release leaked.

Yet another possibility is that whatever the above image is regarding is a completely different project that’s not at all connected to The Batman.

Batman has been one of DC’s most iconic characters, coming to life in various films dating all the way back to Adam West’s Batman: The Movie in 1966. Despite his pop culture prominence, the upcoming adventure has been the source of much of fans’ speculation.

Man of Steel launched the shared universe in 2013, setting the mood of the upcoming series of superhero films. Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that was a box office smash, yet earned poor critical reviews. Batman was once again in the forefront with Justice League, earning similar dour reviews while failing to make a dent at the box office.

Amidst the negative reactions to the DCEU films, rumors began to swirl that Affleck hoped to quietly leave the superhero series behind. He was initially attached to write and direct The Batman, yet he handed over creative leadership to Reeves, citing that it would be an exhausting endeavor trying to direct while also starring.

In the months since Reeves has taken over the project, reports have claimed the film would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne, likely needing a new actor to take over from Affleck. Were this the case, and with no other Batman-related projects confirmed, Affleck could hang up the cowl for good.

