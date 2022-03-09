The Batman One:12 Collective Action Figure Includes a Wingsuit

Mezco Toyz goes all out with the detail and accessories for their One:12 Collective action figure line, so it’s no surprise that their figure based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman film comes with everything. We’re talking multiple Robert Pattinson heads, tons of interchangeable hands, weapons galore, and an elaborate costume which includes a removable wingsuit.

The Batman One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $125 with free US shipping set for April 2023 (you won’t be charged until it ships). A complete breakdown of features can be found below.

The Batman One:12 Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of sticky bomb launcher holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of posing holding hands (L & R)

One (1) taser hand (R)

Costume:

Cape with integrated posing wire

Wingsuit (removable)

Armored Batsuit with chest insignia

Vambraces

Utility belt

Thigh pouch

Combat boots

Accessories:

One (1) sticky bomb launcher

One (1) sticky bomb cartridge

One (1) flare

One (1) cowl (can be held)

One (1) UV light

One (1) pair of handcuffs

One (1) retracted grapple launcher

One (1) extended grapple launcher

One (1) extended grapple launcher with retracted grapple hook (launcher fits into vambrace)

One (1) extended grapple launcher with extended grapple hook and posing wire (launcher fits into vambrace)

Two (2) adrenaline pens

Three (3) smoke bombs

Four (4) Batarangs

One (1) One:12 Collective display base digitally printed with movie logo

One (1) One:12 Collective clear adjustable display post

Note that Mezco Toyz’ figure is one of many, many The Batman products to be released for the film. You can take a look at some of the top items right here via our guide.

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is now showing exclusively in theaters.