The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Says His Batsuit Is Going To Be Very, Very Cool

News around The Batman is heating up as Matt Reeves’ film continues to take shape. Paul Dano has joined the film as The Riddler, and now Robert Pattinson is talking about how cool his Batsuit is going to be. Fans will all agree that a core part of the character comes from the suit. The choice of gadgets, gizmos, and even the Batmobile are often reflections of that intimidating black suit. Now, we’ve seen realistic depictions of the classic outfit in the 1989 film, a more realistic version in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, and even a more campy take during the Adam West TV series. Reeves seems to be focused on how to separate his version from the others that have come before.

Pattinson, for his part, has worn a working version of the suit already and looks forward to seeing what audiences think of the new duds. He told Yahoo that he hasn’t seen the final version yet, but it exists in Warner’s Batcave. This movie is following in some pretty huge footsteps. Those Nolan movies ended up being huge touchstones for the superhero genre. People also really enjoyed Ben Affleck’s turn as Bruce Wayne in the DC Extended Universe recently. If we’re being honest, this film was supposed to be his vehicle at one point before turning the reigns over to Reeves. Still, with all that in the back of his mind, Pattinson is focused on just delivering the best experience possible and building a great relationship with his director.

He mentioned it in the few details he’s allowed to discuss at this point, “Matt has got a really awesome idea about it. I think this thing is going to be very, very cool.” Yahoo’s report also mentioned that he got some subtle costume advice from Christopher Nolan while he was shooting Tenet with the filmmaker. Although he remained coy about the tips surrounding The Dark Knight’s newest adventure. Earlier this year, he talked to Variety about wearing the suit during his final audition for the role. That was the first time Pattinson ever put on the Bat-Suit.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson told them at the time. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

DC fans are excited to get a look so they can judge for themselves. This new version of the Batsuit, and hopefully the rest of the cast all decked out in their costumes will be along at some point. Until then, fans are just going to have to keep waiting for more about The Batman.