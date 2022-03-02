The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Reveals Deep Understanding of Bruce Wayne

Actor Robert Pattinson delivers a new take on Bruce Wayne and Batman in The Batman, which also means a different interpretation of the Dark Knight from what we’ve seen in other live-action outings. The specific point in time of the hero’s journey that this new film explores, as well as the acting sensibilities Pattinson brings with him, means the actor had to dive deep into the character’s lore to find the motivation for the hero in this new adventure, which he recently detailed at the film’s premiere. The Batman lands in theaters on March 4th.

“It’s an unusual thing, because I think Bruce puts on the suit, and he’s created this alter ego to … He’s compelled to do it, to sort of — this is going to be a very complicated answer,” Pattinson shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s weird, because when he starts doing it, he genuinely thinks, I mean, the whole thing between saying, ‘Who’s the real Batman? Batman or Bruce?’ I think he starts the movie thinking Bruce doesn’t exist whatsoever and he truly believes he’s someone else when he puts on that suit. And I was trying to do that in the way he moved, and there’s this … You’re almost in a fugue state. You don’t even know where you’re at.”

Fans have been given origin stories for Batman a number of times over the years, witnessing how his childhood and the murder of his parents hardened his perspectives on crime, often leading to him taking part in self-destructive behaviors, before ultimately trying to find a balance between his lives as Batman and as Bruce Wayne. The Batman, however, leans much more heavily into his time as the Caped Crusader.

“I think he realizes through pain, he doesn’t want to realize it, but you can still have the same pain you felt when your parents died again, no matter how much you want to say, ‘I’m only Batman.’ You cannot be — it’s just impossible, so that’s what his lesson is,” the actor added.

With various reports about what the future could hold for Pattinson’s take on the character having emerged in recent weeks, fans will surely be left to wonder how this new film could set the stage for future adventures.

