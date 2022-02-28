The Batman Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Points To Massive Hit With Critics

The Batman is shaping up to be one of the highest rated comic book movies of all time, earning high praise from critic review scores early. The review aggregate site RottenTomatoes is accumulating reviews from approved critics who have seen DC’s newest film. Through 16 reviews, The Batman posted a review score of 94%. As the tally reached 127, The Batman maintained a 91% review score. This score may change as more reviews are posted as The Batman will likely receive hundreds of reviews before its score is permanently settled. If social media reactions are any indication, it won’t see any sort of sharp drop.

“Right off the bat (no pun), it must be said: The Batman is the most visually-stunning Batman movie, ever,” ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw said in our official 4-star review. “Matt Reeves and his cinematographer, Oscar-nominee Greig Fraser (Dune), have captured the iconography of Batman, his supporting cast, and Gotham City better than any filmmakers before them. What was visually sold in trailers proves true across the course of the film: every scene is wonderfully constructed and composed, both visually and sonically, thanks to the haunting score by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.”

The Batman sees Matt Reeves step in to oversee the launch of a brand new DC cinematic universe as the films mastermind and director. Robert Pattinson checks in as the titular Caped Crusader, with Zoë Kravitz checking in as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Torturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. Michael Giacchino of LOST, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story delivers the film’s score.

At the time of this article’s publishing, The Batman had earned 115 “Fresh” reviews indicating those critics’ approvals and 12 “Rotten” reviews with overall negative remarks. Positive reviews include those from ComicBook.com, IGN, Den of Geek, CinemaBland, Deadline, Independent, Empire, and The Mary Sue. Negative reviews have come in from New York Post and San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

Are you excited to see The Batman? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! The Batman opens in theaters on March 4!