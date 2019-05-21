Robert Pattinson Refuses To Answer Questions About The Batman

The DC Extended Universe has been without a Batman for a bit now following the exit of Ben Affleck. With the role wide open, fans were left wondering who would take the role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but it seems an answer has been given. Reports are live saying Robert Pattinson is ready to clench the role but don’t get ahead of yourselves…

As it turns out, Pattinson is keeping mum about the reports, and he is doing so with a smile.

Recently, Indie Wire posted an article regarding Cannes Film Festival where The Lighthouse is being touted. The film, which stars Pattinson, is doing press as expected but the newly reported Batman star is keeping mum on Gotham.

“He had prepared a pat answer for any press queries about his pending deal on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” “I am only answering questions about ‘The Lighthouse,’” he said, smiling,” Indie Wire wrote.

With Pattinson having kept quiet on the casting report, fans are as eager as ever to hear from the actor about Bruce Wayne. Initial reports suggested the actor’s casting was a done deal at Warner Bros. Pictures, but follow ups suggested Nicholas Hoult is still in the running. At this point, no official word has been given about the casting, but fans expect word to drop sooner than later. After all, The Batman is rumored to begin filming later this year, and the movie will need its caped crusader well before then.

As for Pattinson, film fans are leaning in favor of the reported casting. The actor may have rose to fame with the Twilight films, but his work in following movies like Life, The Lost City of Z, and more have gained him praise. Now, plenty are eager to see what Pattinson could do with the DCEU, and The Batman‘s director has spoken at length about how the film will be character-focused venture with noir elements which would suit the British actor well.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter previously. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021.