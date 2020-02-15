The Batman Set Photos Show Bruce Wayne Attacked by a Gotham City Gang

Production on new DC Comics movie The Batman is in full swing, and fans got their first look at Robert Pattinson‘s new crimefighting costume in a surprise reveal this week. Now we’re getting a glimpse of the foes Bruce Wayne will face in Gotham City thanks to new set photos from the production of Matt Reeves‘ new movie. We know the movie will already feature iconic Batman villains Catwoman, Riddler, and the Penguin, with Pattinson joined by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell respectively. But now we have our first look at a violent gang that will plague Gotham as well.

New set photos from The Batman reportedly show Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson’s stunt double, racing through the street as he’s surrounded by a gang with cryptic face paint. They all crowd and mock him, filming him with their phones, before sending him to the ground and attacking him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail, and you can view them here!

We’re unclear at this point if this gang has any equivalent in the pages of DC Comics, though we’d be surprised if they had any ties to the iconic villain the Joker. Instead, they look more inspired by skeletons and supernatural creatures than any clown. But it looks like Batman will have his hands full as he attempts to clean up the streets of Gotham.

Pattinson previously explained that he sought out the role, telling the Guardian that he “felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.”

He also explained to Today that he’s drawn to the role because of the legacy of the excellent actors who have donned the cape and cowl.

“I love the kind of history of the part,” Pattinson says. “I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes.”

It remains to be seen just how the supervillains and the gangs of Gotham will play into Bruce Wayne’s struggle to clean up the city. But we’ll likely get more information as filming continues.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.