The Batman Star Paul Dano Is Ready to Return as The Riddler in Sequel

DC Comics unveiled their new comic book based on the version of the Riddler that appeared in The Batman. The Riddler: Year One is written by the actor that played the character in The Batman, Paul Dano, and it gives us a look into the life of Edward Nashton before the events of the film. Director Matt Reeves appears to have some involvement in the comic, but is probably hard at work developing the sequel to the critically acclaimed film. During the final moments of the film Riddler becomes friends with the Joker (Barry Keoghan) with it leaving the door open for more appearances. Now, Dano appears to be up to retuning in the sequel. During a new interview, the actor revealed how amped he was to return.

"I've been spending the past year writing this comic [Riddler: Year One] because I loved so much our film, Gotham, Batman, all of it," Dano told IGN. "So you know, if they call me, I'll show up, yeah! It'd be pretty fun to get in there with another good actor like Barry."

Dano shared the screen with Robert Pattinson who played Batman in the film and his costar is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that it actually helped him while filming The Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He's just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's standing. And so all of those choices I think he's making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place." The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

