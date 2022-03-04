Comic-Con 2022: New The Riddler: Year One Preview Released

Around the time The Batman was released in theaters, it was revealed that Paul Dano and Matt Reeves were hard at work developing a comic book focusing on the early days of the Riddler called The Riddler: Year One. Dano played the Riddler in the film, so it's clear that he's definitely formed an attachment to Edward Nashton. This weekend is San Diego Comic-Con and as always, the event is the hub for big news and releases. DC Comics revealed some new looks at some of their upcoming Comic Books and The Riddler: Year One was one of them. In the new preview we get to see the cover for the comic book as well as some of the key art which you can check out here!

The Batman has been out for a few months now and the film is still being digested by fans. One of the main things being talking about it Robert Pattinson's performance. Pattinson has had a tremendous career since the Twilight franchise. He's starred in a bunch of independent films, but films like Good Time and The Lighthouse put the actor in a high tier category. The actor is known for his social awkwardness within the press and it actually helps him in The Batman. Reeves recently sat down with KCRW and revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him play the Caped Crusader.



"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

(Photo: DC Comics)

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

What do you think about the preview? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!