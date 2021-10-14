The Batman: Fans Are Loving Robert Pattinson’s Batman Voice in New Teaser

The next look at The Batman is just a matter of days away, with the film’s second trailer confirmed to debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday. To get fans hyped for the event, DC is beginning to release a number of teaser images and videos for the new trailer — and one definitely has the Internet talking. A teaser video released on Thursday morning showed the film’s Batsignal being turned on, with narration from Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) indicating that “It’s not a signal, it’s a warning.” While the teaser is only a few seconds long, it seems to provide the best indication yet of Pattinson’s Batman voice, outside of his brief “I am vengeance” line read in last year’s FanDome trailer.
The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In the time since the new The Batman teaser has debuted, fans have taken to social media to voice their pleasant surprise for Pattinson’s Batman voice, with some even already dubbing it the best one yet. Here are just a few of those responses.