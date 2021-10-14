New Batman Trailer Teaser Released

The Batman just released a teaser for the big new trailer releasing this weekend. The full clip for The Batman will release on October 16th at the massive DC FanDome event. In the short clip posted to Twitter, you can hear Robert Pattinson’s hero say that the BatSignal isn’t just a beacon, it’s a warning. These kinds of interpretations of the character have been debated by fans and scholars for a long time. It’s cool to see the idea of the signal as an alert made literal. Who knows what other surprises will be lurking in the actual trailer this weekend. The Batman just gave fans an inventive way to set reminders for the movie’s eventual release. DC Comics is on the move ahead of DC FanDome and that means Matt Reeves’ film will be front and center along with the rest of their massive cinematic slate.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Penguin (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

In a previous peek at what’s to come with the character, Reeves described some of the toys he’s going to get to play with in his fight against crime. This is a version of Batman that’s still pretty early in his career. So, don’t expect anything too crazy, but the staples will be there with The Batmobile and grappling hooks.

On Batman Day, he tweeted, “Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) “

“The whole idea is that he’s made it himself and so we need to be able to sort of see how it would fit on him in these ways that he could move but also looked like it was something that was still evolving,” Reeves said of the new Batsuit for this film back at last year’s DC FanDome. “Then even the idea of the story, he’s in year two, so he’s been wearing it so like, he goes every night looking for trouble. So you look at his cowl, and you can actually see the gashes in it and all of that detail. It was an incredibly exciting sort of dialogue between me and the costume designers, and then having Rob involved.”

