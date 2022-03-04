The Batman to Film Into 2021

The Batman will be rolling cameras in the United Kingdom until February of 2021, giving it 13 months to finish post-production efforts before it releases in March of 2022 on its new theatrical date. The film temporarily halted production when the coronavirus pandemic paused work across all Hollywood efforts but after it resumed another issue arose when its lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. Pattinson has since recovered and the cast and crew have returned to work. The Batman's Penguin actor Colin Farrell opened up about the production in a recent interview.

"They had a little bump in the road a few weeks ago that you may or may not have read about. They are back shooting now," Farrell told Paul McCloon's radio show. "I start up again after a 7 month break on Monday. I shoot until February on and off."

The Batman is being shot with its main cast and crew in the United Kindom. An additional unit of stunt performers and film crew members were sent to Chicago to record some additional sequences involving a motorcycle sequence, dressing up part of the city to appear as Gotham City. Easter eggs and props were spotted on the location, as seen in the video above.

The Batman released its first trailer at DC FanDome in August. In it, Farrell's Penguin was revealed for the first time but the make-up applied to the actor for the role has him all but unrecognizable. "I have been keeping up with me beauty regiment, me skincare,

"Farrell joked. "I put on a few pounds."

In 2017, The Batman director Matt Reeves promised a personal approach to Gotham's caped crusader while talking to ComicBook.com at an event for his War for the Planet of the Apes movies. "Look, I'm just starting Batman because literally, [War for the Planet of the Apes], as I just said, we finished about a week ago and now we're publicizing it," Reeves said. "So, we haven't even begun on Batman. For me, what's always important is to try and find a personal way in. In that way, I do feel like I relate to actors. It's about understanding emotionally, the way something is. I see this parallel between Caesar and Batman, really, which is this idea of these characters who are grappling with their own struggle and trying to do the right thing in an imperfect world and, so, I do really relate it to that kind of idea."

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.