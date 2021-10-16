The Batman Trailer Teases More of The Riddler’s Victims

The cast and crew of The Batman absolutely exceeded fans’ expectations on Saturday, debuting the highly-anticipated second trailer for the film during the DC FanDome virtual convention. The footage showcased even more of what fans can expect from the blockbuster film, while also leaving a lot of its plot details a mystery. One blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of the trailer did seem to hint at the larger narrative at play in The Batman — particularly, the victims of The Riddler (Paul Dano). Midway through the trailer, a shot appears to show Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) standing over the evidence he’s acquired of The Riddler’s cryptic messages. Three names can be shown among the evidence — Colson, Savage, and Mitchell.

Mitchell appears to be Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones), the mayor of Gotham City whose corpse was shown in The Batman’s first trailer, with duct tape covering his face reading “No More Lies.” Savage is Commissioner Pete Savage (Alex Ferns), who was briefly shown in the first trailer giving a press conference. Colson appears to be Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), the district attorney of Gotham City who fans theorized was The Riddler’s other victim in the first trailer, with a bomb strapped to his neck as he crashed a car into what appears to be Mitchell’s funeral.

If these are The Riddler’s murder victims at some point in the film, it not only indicates how prominently actors like Sarsgaard and Ferns will factor into The Batman, but it sheds light on what The Riddler is trying to accomplish. Killing multiple high-profile officials in Gotham City (all of whom are characters that don’t yet exist in the comics) certainly makes an impact, and could hint at a larger conspiracy that has infiltrated the city. Whether or not this will be the Court of Owls, as some have speculated, or something else remains to be seen.

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.