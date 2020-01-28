The Batman Trends as Production Officially Begins

DC

Monday marked the first official day of production on The Batman. As with many tidbits involving the movie in the past, director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to unveil the director’s slate he’ll be using during principal photography, officially kicking off production on the next solo film in the saga of the Caped Crusader.

As one might expect, the tweet instantly went viral, with fans from all corners of the fandom buzzing about a potential first look at Robert Pattinson’s take on the character. Before long, The Batman was trending worldwide as fans shared what they hoped to see from Reeves’ upcoming flick.

Exact details on the movie remain scarce, even though we know Pattinson will be joined by an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Peter Sarsgaard. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the occasion…

