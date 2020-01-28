The Batman Trends as Production Officially Begins

Monday marked the first official day of production on The Batman. As with many tidbits involving the movie in the past, director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to unveil the director’s slate he’ll be using during principal photography, officially kicking off production on the next solo film in the saga of the Caped Crusader.

As one might expect, the tweet instantly went viral, with fans from all corners of the fandom buzzing about a potential first look at Robert Pattinson’s take on the character. Before long, The Batman was trending worldwide as fans shared what they hoped to see from Reeves’ upcoming flick.

Exact details on the movie remain scarce, even though we know Pattinson will be joined by an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Peter Sarsgaard. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the occasion…

With today being the first day of the start of principal photography on #TheBatman here is a cool tidbit, the production is using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine that was used on #TheMandalorian to provide on-set visual information for the actors & filmmakers. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) January 27, 2020

The first solo Batman movie since THE DARK KNIGHT RISES has begun production. I’m so excited for where Matt Reeves is gonna take my favorite character. Bring it on. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/7w9W0HVr46 — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴛʜᴇᴇ sᴛᴀʙᴇʟʟɪ (@AdamofGotham) January 27, 2020

Matt Reeves officially confirms the start of principle photography for THE BATMAN. I am seriously loving the new title font! #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/8q9n3ELR7W — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 27, 2020

#TheBatman has begun principal photography. I can’t wait to see this noir tale. An emotional and personal story about the World’s Greatest Detective. We are in for a show ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/3JRauSwmO3 — GothamKnightReturns (@GothamAtKnight) January 27, 2020

This one just feels special 🥺 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/x31YD3KABb — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) January 28, 2020

