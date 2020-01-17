The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Reveals Catwoman Role Inspiration

Fans of DC have a lot of movies to look forward to in the next couple of years, including Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Recently, Variety reported on Kravitz during her press tour for her new series, High Fidelity, and she spoke about The Batman and revealed what inspires her about the character. Kravitz, who is known for her work in Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, Big Little Lies, and more explained what Catwoman’s femininity means to her and the power the character represents.

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that,” Kravitz said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. She added, “I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

Recently, Kravitz dropped by Just Jared to talk about preparing for the role for the first time.

“I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard,” Kravitz revealed. “It’s very physical. I come home limping every day.”

Matt Reeves is shooting for a more down to earth approach to Batman. He’s stated before that Batman: Year One has proved to be a huge inspiration for the story. However, the director isn’t limiting himself to just that tale, and he’s looking to incorporate some other elements. That leaves the door open for plenty of back and forth between Selina Kyle and the Dark Knight.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves previously explained. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The cast of The Batman will also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barton Fink‘s John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Newcomer Jayme Lawson has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

The Batman stalks into theaters on June 25, 2021.