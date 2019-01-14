The CW Announces 2019 Premiere Dates For ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’, ‘iZombie’ And More

The CW has announced several key dates for its spring lineup, including season finale dates for Roswell New Mexico and Black Lightning, the 2019 premiere date for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and a new time slots for Arrow and Legends.

The network also revealed the premiere date for the fifth and final season of iZombie, which will debut on May 2.

Legends of Tomorrow returns on April Fool’s Day, because of course it does, and will trade time slots with Arrow for the remainder of the season, with Legends taking the 8 p.m. spot and Arrow moving to 9 p.m. That restores the Monday night primetime lineup that The CW originally announced back in May, before they reversed course and put Arrow in the 8 p.m. slot when the season began to air.

The final season of the critically-acclaimed hit series JANE THE VIRGIN begins Wednesday, March 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an all new episode of RIVERDALE (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). ALL AMERICAN will conclude its first season on Wednesday, March 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new series IN THE DARK, starring Perry Mattfeld, makes its debut Thursday, April 4 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an all new episode of SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). LEGACIES season finale will air Thursday, March 28 (9:00-l0:00pm ET/PT).

TV’s favorite rom-com-zom-dram IZOMBIE will return for its fifth and final season Thursday, May 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of SUPERNATURAL will air Thursday, April 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The gritty sci-fi drama THE 100 is back for its sixth season Tuesday, April 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will air Tuesday, April 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW moves to a new time starting Monday, April 1 (8:00-9:00pm PT/ET) followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) beginning Monday, April 15. The BLACK LIGHTNING season finale will air Monday, March 18 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Other than these, the season remains fairly the same as it was before, with Supergirl and The Flash still on Sundays and Tuesdays, respectively, for DC fans. Supernatural‘s finale date snuck into this schedule, too, on April 25 — mostly important for the spring schedule because it sets up the return of iZombie the following Thursday in the Supernatural time slot.