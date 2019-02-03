The CW Has No Plans for Arrowverse and DC Universe Crossover

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows are set to bring “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to life later this year, but it sounds like one other DCTV continuity probably won’t be a part of that.

During The CW‘s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that there are “no discussions” for the Arrowverse’s shows – Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl – to cross over with the shows on the DC Universe streaming service.

This probably will and won’t be a surprise to fans, especially considering the drastically different circumstances that surround both fictional universes. Almost since DC Universe’s Titans was first originally being developed as a TNT show, some wondered if an Arrowverse crossover could somehow be in the cards.

“Great question, again, above my pay grade,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained back in 2017. “I will say this, the one thing I’ve learned is ‘never say never.’ I could not begin to tell you how often we say to each other, ‘We never thought any of this was going to happen. We never thought we’d see all these characters. We never thought there’d be a universe.’ So, never say never, but in terms of which characters be on which shows, what’s part of the universe, above my paygrade and probably that’s a good thing.”

Since then, the streaming service’s original shows, which include Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and Swamp Thing, all vary pretty drastically in tone and content rating, to the point that they aren’t even all in a shared universe with each other.

“I think the opportunity is there if we want to [connect the series] but it’s not mandated,” Swamp Thing producer Gary Dauberman explained last year. “I think we could if, in the future, it organically works itself out to be that way. I haven’t discussed that with the guys from Titans and they haven’t discussed it with us.”

Still, the “Crisis” of it all has made some wonder if the DC Universe shows could enter the fray in some form or fashion, seeing as the Arrowverse’s ever-expanding multiverse is set to be explored within the event. But it sounds like that probably won’t be the case.

