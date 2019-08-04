The CW Is Looking at Another DC Comics Property For Next Season

Over the past few years, The CW has become a pretty prominent home for DC Comics-inspired TV shows — and it sounds like more could soon be in store. During the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, The CW president Mark Pedowitz was asked about the possibility of a future-set Arrow spinoff, which would build off of the flash-forwards already in place on the show. While Pedowitz said that nothing is set in stone one way or another for that spinoff, the network is apparently considering adapting another DC Comics property.

“There’s possibility, but we haven’t fully had the discussion about that one way or another.” Pedowitz revealed. “Right now there’s another property that we’re looking at for next season.”

There’s absolutely no telling exactly what that new property could be, especially considering the wide ways that The CW’s DC shows have evolved in recent years. While properties like Blue Beetle and The Question have frequently been thrown out as possibilities over the years, the network has found new ways to surprise fans, both with Black Lightning existing (mostly) outside of the Arrowverse and with the network exploring Gotham City in the upcoming Batwoman.

Of course, the network’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover opens up a whole new rabbit hole of possibilities as well, given the multiverse-canvassing nature of that epic event.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last month. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW. Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW. The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW. Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will begin in 2020.

