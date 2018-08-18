The CW Not Planning to End Any Arrowverse Series

Arrowverse fans concerned time may be running out for their favorite DC Comics-inspired television series might be able to breathe a little easier. There are no plans to end any of The CW‘s superhero series.

At The CW’s Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation today, network president Mark Pedowitz addressed the currently slate of DC Comics shows on the network and explained that even with Batwoman coming to the shared universe this fall and a new show in development, the network plans to see how things play out before considering the end.

“Shows doe eventually end, we have no plans yet to end one or any of them,” Pedowitz said. “We’ll see where we come out as the season goes on.”

For fans of the four current Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl — as well as the unconnected Black Lightning, this is good news. With the announcement of the developing Batwoman series as well as the move of Supergirl from Monday nights to Sunday nights this fall, many fans speculated that there would be some changes to the Arrowverse roster with the long-running Arrow being among the shows that could come to an end. Comments from series star Stephen Amell during an interview with The Music Australia in June also concerned some fans when he revealed that the show’s recent change of showrunners had prompted a sort of “write like there’s no tomorrow” outlook.

“We have a new showrunner this year, Beth Schwartz, who’s been with the show since season one.” Amell explained. “[The writers] have a very clear vision of what they want season seven to be, and what I asked them to do – and it’s not up to me – but what I asked of them is to not just assume that we have an eighth season. I wanted them to write like, ‘If you have a good idea, and you have something you’ve always wanted to do or see on the show, then just do it! Do it right now!’”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell continued. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

And when it comes to chances, the network itself may be poised to take a few themselves. This fall, the network expands into six nights of original content per week with the addition of Sundays, and according to Pedowitz, if that goes well, it’s possible Saturday could open up as well.

“We have to see how Sunday works,” he said. “If it does work out and there is support, I’m sure it’s a conversation with our board. I know both parent Warner Bros. and CBS are very happy with The CW’s business model. They allowed us to grow into a sixth night and hopefully a seventh. They’re very happy with how we’re growing, and I expect with the new ownership that will continue.”

