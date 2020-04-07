The CW is Re-Airing Crisis on Infinite Earths Starting Tonight

The CW’s Arrowverse may still be on a bit of a hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that fans have to wait to see their favorite heroes suit up to save the day. The network is re-airing it’s epic five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths’ this week starting tonight, Tuesday April 7th, offering fans a chance to experience the end of the Multiverse as we know it as well as the rebirth of a whole new world once again as The Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl, the Legends of Tomorrow and more come together against the Anti-Monitor.

The re-broadcast of the event will kick off with the Supergirl hour at 8/7c, followed by Batwoman at 9/8c. Wednesday night will see Black Lightning join the Arrowverse in The Flash hour of the crossover at 8/7c while Thursday night will give fans the final two hours with Arrow at 8/7c and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c. You can check out The CW’s full schedule for the week as well as synopses for each episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” here.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” brought together the heroes from multiple Earths in the DC Multiverse to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), one of the most formidable foes in the heroes of DC have ever faced, determined to destroy all reality, leaving the Arrowverse’s heroes to stand against him with the fate of all Earths in the balance. The crossover is one that fans have long hoped to see come to life in the Arrowverse, thanks to teases of the monumental event going back as far as the series premiere for The Flash back in 2014 which revealed “Flash Missing Vanishes in Crisis”.

“‘Crisis’ turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said after a screening of the show’s Season 6 premiere last year. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

In addition to delivering on that long-simmering tease and bringing one of the most iconic DC storylines to life, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” also offers up a lot of incredible cameo appearances from all across DC Comics live-action properties, including DC Universe’s Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

Will you be tuning into the re-broadcast of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" this week?