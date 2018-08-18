‘Supergirl’ and ‘Charmed’ Join Forces in New The CW Teaser

The CW is expanding their programming to Sunday nights this fall and now, the network is reminding audiences that Sunday is no day of rest for the shows making the night their own — Supergirl and Charmed.

The network has released a new teaser featuring stars of both Supergirl and Charmed to help promote their Sunday night programming, but as you can see in the video above the Girl of Steel and the Charmed Ones are having anything but a relaxing day of rest.

While most younger viewers have never known The CW to have original programming on Sunday nights, it was once a staple of the network’s programming over a decade ago. WB standouts 7th Heaven and the original Charmed each aired on Sunday nights at one point during their extended runs. The last original series to run on the network Sunday nights ended in 2007 with The CW transitioning to reruns, movies before turning the night over to other stations in 2009.

The decision to expand into Sundays comes, in part, due to the increase in the network’s original programming, according to CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“By expanding to six nights, The CW is now able to give our fans even more of the series they’re so passionate about. Broadcasting remains the foundation of our multi-platform approach to bringing our programming to viewers,” Pedowitz said. “Over the past seven years, The CW has added more than 80 hours of original scripted programming to its schedule — now that number can continue to climb, as we grow our broadcast lineup, and continue to add content on every platform.”

The CW’s new Sunday night will see Supergirl air at 8/7c, a move from its Monday night slot while the Charmed reboot will air at 9/8c. Both shows premiere October 14th.

