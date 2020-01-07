The CW Renews The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning for 2020 Season

The CW viewers can breathe a sigh of relief today, as the network has officially renewed essentially all of its original programming for the 2020-2021 season. For fans of DC Comics, and of the network’s ever-growing “Arrowverse” of shows, the news out of the Television Critics Association press tour is especially good news, as The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning will all be back next season. The renewal brings The Flash up to a Season 7, Supergirl and Legends to Season 6, Black Lightning to Season 4, and Batwoman to Season 2.

The announcement comes as the network is renewing nearly all of its current roster, with Riverdale, All American, Charmed, Legacies, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty, and Nancy Drew all getting new seasons as well. While the network is certainly no stranger to early renewals, there seems to be a good reason for the news coming out so early in the New Year.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full-stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

For Arrowverse fans, this renewal has a bit of a bittersweet connotation to it, as it marks the first year that Arrow is not among the list of renewed shows. The long-running series is currently airing its ten-episode final season on The CW, which is expected to fully wrap up after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover concludes next week.

These renewals also add an interesting layer to the events of “Crisis”, as fans will surely be curious to see how the multiverse-shattering event comes to a close. Thankfully, it sounds like the Arrowverse’s post-“Crisis” world will be explored a lot more in the months to come.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, beginning at 8/7c on The CW.