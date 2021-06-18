Funko Batman #1 Comic Cover Pop Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Funko has found a lot of success lately with their covers line of Pop figures. So far, the collection has included album covers, video game covers, and comic covers. Naturally, the comic covers collection began with Action Comics #1 - the debut of Superman. The obvious second choice would be Batman #1 (1940), so it's no surprise that this Pop figure is now a reality.

The Batman #1 Comic Covers figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. It includes a Batman Pop figure that measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, a backdrop of the Batman #1 cover art, and a hard protector case.

This past January, a "near mint" copy of Batman #1 sold for a whopping $2.2 million. Though Batman officially debuted in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, Batman #1 is the record holder for the most expensive Batman comic sold at auction. It eclipsed a copy of Detective Comics #27 that sold recently for $1.5 million.

