Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia Get New 7-inch Plush From Funko

Funko recently added new exclusive Pop figures to their Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia anime lineups, but today they're shifting gears with some adorable, cuddly, and highly detailed 7-inch plush. A full breakdown of your options can be found below complete with pre-order links. Each plush is priced at $12.99.

Demon Slayer Funko Plush – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon

Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira 7-Inch Plush

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado 7-Inch Plush

Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado 7-Inch Plush

Demon Slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma 7-Inch Plush

My Hero Academia Funko Plush - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon

My Hero Academia All Might 7-Inch Plush

My Hero Academia Deku 7-Inch Plush

My Hero Academia Ochako Uraraka 7-Inch Plush

My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo 7-Inch Plush

What's Next for Demon Slayer?

Following the final episode taking on Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, it was quickly announced that Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works as well. This new season will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and fans are wondering how that will shake out considering it's one of the shortest arcs in the manga by far and thus will likely need to take on some original materials in order to fill out a full season of the series.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer's anime, you can now find the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

My Hero Academia Season 7: What to Expect

My Hero Academia Season 7 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, but has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new season of episodes at the time of this writing. Star and Stripe will be playing a major role in the first major arc for My Hero Academia Season 7 as it adapts the next major phase from the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga.

The My Hero Academia anime is likely gearing up for its end as well as the My Hero Academia manga is currently working its way through the climax of the Final Act saga. It's not too much further from where the anime is at the end of My Hero Academia Season 6, so that means that Season 7 of the anime won't have too much else to cover when it returns. But at least fans will get to see Star and Stripe in action.