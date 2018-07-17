‘The Death of Superman Lives’ Director Jon Schnepp Hospitalized

The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? director Jon Schnepp went through a scary ordeal this past week and is currently in the hospital.

The good news is that he is now recovering, as he recently posted on social media a thank you to the fans for the well wishes and his wife Holly Payne.

“Thanks to everyone who has wished me well! I’m going to be hospitalized for the next few days, on to a full recovery of what, not sure. And a very special❤️ to my smarter half, @hollykpayne thanks for making sure I checked in!”

There was also a GoFundMe page started for Schnepp to help with medical costs by Holly.

“Friends, Jon Schnepp is unconscious and in critical condition,” Holly wrote. “I cannot tell you the details, but it is life-threatening. That’s all I can tell you right now. I have been sharing with him how much all of you are rallying for him, and showing your incredible love & support. I’ve been sitting vigilantly beside him and whispering “I love you Chimpnugget” over and over again in his ear, resting my head on his huge chest. This is the most challenging experience of my life, but knowing he is so loved helps heal my fractured heart. All of your well wishes have not gone unnoticed. If you can contribute anything to his medical bills, that will help us both. Much love to all of you. -Holly”

She also posted a message before he woke up, explaining that the doctors were still trying to find the source of the problem.

“Yes, @JonSchnepp is still unconscious. There isn’t more I can report except that the doctors & nurses are doing every single test & procedure imaginable to assess his fragile condition. The cost will be immense and ongoing. Anything helps. ❤️- Holly”

It looks like he’s on the mend now though, and we wish Schnepp a speedy recovery.

Schnepp directed the stellar 2015 documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?, which explored the creation and ultimate dismantling of Tim Burton and Nicholas Cage’s Superman movie. The movie was set to be produced by Jon Peters with a script by Kevin Smith (rewritten from Jonathan Lemkin’s original draft), and sought to take some chances and risks with the Superman lore. Ultimately it never left pre-production, but the documentary is a fascinating look at what could have been.