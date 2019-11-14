The Flash #750 Details Revealed By DC Comics

Following their celebration of 750 issues of Wonder Woman (spread out over numerous volumes over 80 years), DC today announced details for The Flash #750, February’s oversized celebration of the character’s history that will feature decade-themed variant covers a la Action Comics and Detective Comics #1000, and a wide variety of superstar creators from throughout The Flash’s (and DC’s history, along with the current writer of the series, Joshua Williamson, who is one of the last original DC Rebirth writers still left on the same series he was working on when the publishing initiative launched. You can check out the official synopsis for the issue below.

To celebrate a milestone in the Scarlet Speedster’s comic book run, in February 2020 DC is publishing a momentous 750th issue of The Flash with a cover by series artist Howard Porter and packed with all-new stories from across the generations and multiverses of super-speedsters. The 80-page prestige format issue debuts February 26, 2020, featuring an all-star array of top writers and artists in the Flash’s recent history.

Joining series writer Joshua Williamson for this must-have collector’s item are Geoff Johns, Marv Wolfman, Francis Manapul, Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona, Stephen Segovia, David Marquez, Bryan Hitch, Riley Rossmo, Scott Kolins and Michael Moreci. The Flash #750 also features a variant cover for each decade the character has been published, including art from José Luis García-López, Jim Lee and Scott Williams and Gary Frank.

1940s variant cover by Nicola Scott

1950s variant cover by Gary Frank

1960s variant cover by Nick Derington

1970s variant cover by José Luis García-López

1980s variant cover by Gabriele Dell’Otto

1990s variant cover by Francesco Mattina

2000s variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

2010s variant cover by Francis Manapul

This landmark issue of The Flash is highlighted by an original story, “The Flash Age,” that kicks off a new arc for series writer Joshua Williamson and artists Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona. Barry Allen’s life is being torn apart by a supercharged Speed Force as the story Williamson’s been building toward since issue #50 comes to a head when a new threat appears on the horizon: the deadly Paradox. Destined to destroy the Flash’s legacy, Paradox sends his herald, Godspeed, to trap the Flash family!

“The Flash is one of my favorite DC characters,” says Williamson, “so it’s an honor to work on The Flash #750 with so many returning Flash legends! It’s a showcase of awesome talent, each telling a story that celebrates what we love about the Flash and the Flash family. And what a perfect place to kick off our next epic storyline “The Flash Age!” 2020 is going to be a big year for The Flash. It all starts in this massive issue.”

The Flash #750, an 80-page prestige format issue, will be available at comics retailers and digitally on February 26, 2020, for $7.99. More details for this historic issue will be released in the coming months.