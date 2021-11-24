The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 3 Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Armageddon, Part 3” the third part of the five-part “Armageddon” event, and the third episode of Season 8 of The Flash. The episode will air on Tuesday, November 30th. The episode will see Team Flash trying to find Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) before Despero (Tony Curran) can as, this week, Barry fled as it seemed that the mysterious alien could be right and Barry might be losing his mind, thus becoming a threat. The episode, which also revealed a shocking death, ended with Barry reaching out to Black Lightning for help.

“Armageddon, Part 3” will see Barry continue to turn to Black Lightning while Iris (Candice Patton) starts to figure out that something might not be quite right with what Despero claims is the future. According to the episode synopsis, the episode will see appearances from Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie, Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau, who played Ryan Choi in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.



“BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.”



“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 3” airs on November 30th.



What do you think of The Flash‘s “Armageddon” event thus far? Let us know your thoughts about this and Season 8 of The Flash in the comment section!