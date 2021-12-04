The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 4” Photos Reveal Major Twist

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Armageddon, Part 4”, the fourth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode is expected to play off of the unexpected reveal from the tail end of this week’s “Armageddon, Part 3” — that Barry Allen / The Flash’s (Grant Gustin) recent troubles and delusions seem to be the result of meddling from Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), leading to an alternate possible reality where Eobard is marrying Iris West (Candice Patton). As the photos for “Part 4” reveal, this will lead to Barry donning his own version of the Reverse-Flash costume, while Eobard appears to be this reality’s version of The Flash.

The photos also showcase a meeting between Iris and Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), marking the first time Ryan has crossed paths with anyone in the larger Arrowverse. It certainly seems as if this takes place in the alternate future (as Iris is sporting the engagement ring Eobard gave her), but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.

“I think one of the most special scenes in ‘Armageddon’ coming up is a scene that involves Batwoman and one other character that shall remain nameless,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “I believe it’s the kind of scene our audience has been waiting years to see and we finally got it. I can’t wait to share it with the audience. I can’t wait!”

You can check out the synopsis for “Armageddon, Part 4” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 4” will air on December 7th.

