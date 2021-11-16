The Flash: Grant Gustin Teases Batwoman Team-Up Will Surprise Fans

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first episode of The CW series’ five-episode “Armageddon” event kicking off Season 8 and while the event isn’t necessarily a crossover according to showrunner Eric Wallace, it will see some familiar faces from across the Arrowverse team up with The Flash. Among those is Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). While The Flash (Grant Gustin) worked with Gotham’s original Batwoman, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) both in “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the “Armageddon” event will be the first time the speedster meets Ryan and, according to Gustin, that first meeting will be a surprise for fans.



“Without spoiling too much, it’s not going to be what everybody would expect,” Gustin told Entertainment Weekly. “By the time we’ve crossed paths on the show, it’s not going to be a typical Flash and Batwoman team-up I think is all I can really say. It was great having Javicia on set, great working with her. We’ve hooked up off set. She’s trained with my wife, actually, and we’ve hung out from time to time, and I really like her. So, it was cool to actually be on set with her. But, it’s not going to be the Flash-Batwoman team-up, per se, that people are probably expecting.”



Bringing Leslie’s Batwoman into the larger grouping of heroes is an exciting prospect, but it also is one that will apparently also come with a pretty exciting scene as well. Wallace told the outlet that it’s a scene with Batwoman and another character that he’s most excited about.



“I think one of the most special scenes in ‘Armageddon’ coming up is a scene that involves Batwoman and one other character that shall remain nameless,” Wallace said. “I believe it’s the kind of scene our audience has been waiting years to see and we finally got it. I can’t wait to share it with the audience. I can’t wait!”



In “Armageddon”, a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry and Iris and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.



The event will feature appearances by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne, and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16th with “Armageddon, Part 1.”