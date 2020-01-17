The Flash Crossover in Crisis on Infinite Earths Gets the Spider-Man Meme Treatment

DC Comics and The CW nearly broke the Internet this week with the release of the final two episodes of their Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, setting up a brand new status quo for the Arrowverse moving forward. But one of the most shocking moments in the series occurred when Ezra Miller showed up as Barry Allen from Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie, sharing a scene with Grant Gustin‘s own version of The Flash (and possibly even inspiring the superhero name). This interaction got fans talking, and one person pointed out a hilarious comparison to a popular Spider-Man meme.

Much like at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when the 2099 universe’s Miguel O’Hara met Spidey from the original animated series, the two Flashes share a moment of confusion.

This was a surprising move that helped legitimatize the Arrowverse as a major component for DC’s multiverse, as it paves the way for future crossovers between various movie and television properties.

Crisis on Infinite Earths showrunner Marc Guggenheim explained that the edict to include Miller’s version of the Flash came from a Warner Bros. executive.

“I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, ‘I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.’”

Guggenheim added that they wanted to make sure the cameo was cool with Gustin, confirming that they approached the actor before making it happen.

“He was incredibly enthusiastic and on-board with it. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written and he was completely into it,” Guggenheim added. “And we just went. We put together a unit of the Flash crew on the Flash set [since Arrow’s team, which had produced the rest of the hour, was gone]. And much to our surprise, no one noticed Ezra Miller was in Vancouver and no one leaked it from the crew, which we appreciate. So we were able to keep it a surprise.”

All five episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths are now available to stream on The CW’s app and website.