The Flash: Danielle Panabaker to Direct an Episode in Season 6

Earlier this year, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker stepped behind the camera to make her directorial debut in The CW series’ fifth season episode “Godspeed”. The episode, which took place in the future and gave Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) an origin story, was well-received by fans and now it looks like Panabaker will be getting a chance to bring another episode to life. Panabaker will be directing the sixth episode of the show’s upcoming sixth season and posted to Twitter that she’s already getting excited.

In a post to Twitter, Panabaker shared a photo of herself looking at a few copies of The Flash comics to get some inspiration with the caption “Getting so excited to direct episode t of Season 6!” Check it out below.

Getting so excited to direct episode 6 of Season 6! ⚡️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/66hFrXlEcz — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 24, 2019

It’s not clear it the photo Panabaker shared is of her doing prep work for her latest directorial outing or if it’s from last season’s “Godspeed”. If you look carefully at the photo, you can see comic book images of Legion of Super-Heroes heroine XS/Jenni Ognats and Nora West-Allen served as The Flash‘s take on XS last season. With Nora having effectively died when she was erased from the timeline in the season finale, it doesn’t seem hugely likely that the character would be returning so quickly. That said, we also don’t know a lot of details about The Flash‘s upcoming sixth season, other than the fact that Carlos Valdes (who plays Cisco Ramon) is not leaving the show, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) will appear in the season premiere, and that there will be two big bads — including the villain Bloodwork.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend it was announced that Sendhil Ramamurthy will be joining The Flash as the DC Comics villain Bloodwork. Also known as Dr. Ramsey Rosso, Ramamurthy’s character will be a brilliant physician with a genius intellect, and the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology. A former colleague of S.T.A.R. Labs’ Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Rosso rekindles their friendship after they are reunited by an unexpected event. But their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor’s desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path. In the process, Rosso will be transformed from an old friend into the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced: the monstrous Bloodwork.

We also know that the loss of Nora will have a major impact on things as the show makes its way to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this fall.

“Moving toward the crossover, we’re going to see the impact [losing Nora] is going to have on the future,” series star Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We’re also going to find out more about the ‘Crisis’ headline in the [future] newspaper and why that date changed [in the season 5 finale], if the date changed. Heading toward the crossover we’re going to be dealing with that.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.