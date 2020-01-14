The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Shares Pregnancy Photos

Last fall, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker announced that she and husband, entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins in a touching Instagram post letting followers know that she was “eating for two”. Now, the Killer Frost actress is sharing more celebratory photos on social media, this time sharing images from her baby shower that show off her growing baby bump along with an outpouring of love from friends.

On Monday, Panabaker took to Twitter to share a trio of photos from the happy festivities. In one, Panabaker is flanked by two friends who are each holding her baby bump while the other two photos feature elements of the shower itself, including a cake and onesies decorated by shower guests. Panabaker captioned the photos “Showered with all the love. We are so lucky.” You can check them out below.

Showered with all the love. We are so lucky 💞 pic.twitter.com/8YrWuMq7PD — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 13, 2020

Panabaker and Robbins were married in 2017 following their engagement during a romantic getaway to Greece the previous year. The child, the couple’s first, is expected sometime this Spring. Panabaker has appeared as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The Flash since the show’s debut in 2014 (Killer Frost, Caitlin’s metahuman counterpart first debuted during the show’s second season — first on Earth-2 and, later as part of Earth-1 Caitlin in Season 3.) In addition to being a main cast member of the series, Panabaker has also directed. She helmed last season’s fan-favorite episode “Godspeed” as well as Season 6’s “License to Elongate”.

As for her The Flash character, Panabaker explained last fall that while she is pregnant in real life, fans shouldn’t get too excited about the idea that Team Flash will be adding a baby anytime soon.

“I don’t think Caitlin is going to have a baby,” Panabaker said back in November. “I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size.”

She also said that she is hopeful that concealing her growing pregnancy on the show won’t be too obvious.

“It’s been done before and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won’t’ be too obvious,” she said.

Of course, while Panabaker expects The Flash to leave her real-life pregnancy out of the show’s story, she did admit that ultimately her character’s path is not up to her.

“I mean, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the writers,” Panabaker said. “I told them when I was pregnant and sort of left it up to them to make a plan of however, they wanted to [handle it], and I think they have a great vision for the rest of the season.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.