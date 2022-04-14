The Flash: “Death Falls” in New Season 8 Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Death Falls”, the thirteenth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. While the description for the episode is somewhat brief, it teases the latest fight that Team Flash and company will have to deal with — one that could take on a whole new context following the events of the most recent episode. In particular, the team will be “under attack”, and will apparently having to fight to save themselves and each other. You can check out the synopsis below.

“GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other.The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert.”

Given the fact that the next episode for the series is titled “Death Rises”, and is teasing more revelations with regards to Ronnie Raymond / Deathstorm (Robbie Amell), it’s safe to assume that “Death Falls” will be some sort of continuation or culmination of that story.

“At first I wasn’t sure, and then I finally got a script to read, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty cool!’” Amell said in a recent interview with TV Insider. “This is not the human version of Deathstorm. He’s more like a monster who’s lonely who wants his bride.”

“He feeds off of anguish and pain and all of those things. So, you get to see him put the rest of the cast through the wringer,” Amell said. “And a lot of my fun on this show is actually in the ADR booth for all of the CG characters and when I’m talking through other characters, having to match their lips and their tone. It was a blast. As far as ways to come back to the show, it was super cool.”

There’s also the larger question of what Deathstorm’s return could ultimately lead to, especially after Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) directly name-dropped “blackest night” in this week’s episode. This line immediately caught the attention of DC Comics fans, especially given Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis’ 2009 storyline of the same name, which saw Green Lantern Corps — and eventually, much of the DC universe — face off against Nekron, a physical manifestation of death who hoped to destroy all life and emotion. In his crusade, Nekron enlisted an army of previously-deceased heroes, as well as heroes who had died and already resurrected, and turned them into members of the Black Lantern Corps. With The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teasing that more previous cast members will be returning to the show, including the already-confirmed Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), we’ll have to wait and see what shape that takes.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Death Falls” will air on May 4th.