‘Suicide Squad’ Director Sets The Record Straight On Joker Batman Suit

The DC Extended Universe has plenty of unanswered questions surrounding it, but one involving Suicide Squad may have just been solved.

A fan recently asked Suicide Squad director David Ayer about the infamous Joker Batman suit, which had long been speculated to be featured in the film in some way. Ayer revealed that there were no plans for it to appear in the Academy Award-winning film, and that it only was made as a toy design concept.

This was only a toy concept. No wardrobe like this was created. https://t.co/L0PUAK47Yp — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 26, 2017

The possibility of Joker (Jared Leto) wearing the Batman suit has perplexed fans for quite some time, after the life-size model of it was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. Considering the Clown Prince of Crime’s torment towards Batman – as hinted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – it certainly didn’t seem out of the question that he would do such a gesture. But with much of Leto’s Suicide Squad screentime left on the cutting room floor, a lot of fans had just believed a scene of him in the Batman suit met the same fate.

While the Joker wearing a Batman suit may not have made its way into Suicide Squad, fans can still add it to their collection. A Hot Toys figure and a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop have both been made from the concept.

Who knows? Maybe Leto could don the Batsuit in Gavin O’Connor’s Suicide Squad 2, which is rumored to begin filming soon.

